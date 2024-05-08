HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) to Issue $0.64 — Dividend

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

HUYA Trading Down 2.9 %

HUYA opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.61. HUYA has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. As a group, analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

