Centric Wealth Management Takes $494,000 Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. 409,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,339. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.