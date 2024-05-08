O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Simmons Bank’s Largest Position

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 9.1% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $111,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,023.56. The company had a trading volume of 188,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,085. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,091.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,021.39.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $33,391,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.07.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

