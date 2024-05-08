Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.44. 2,575,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,863. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

