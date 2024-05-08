Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises about 0.5% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVOO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,903. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $103.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

