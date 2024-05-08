TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share.

NYSE BLD traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.70. 154,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,610. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $199.31 and a fifty-two week high of $452.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.66.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.90.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

