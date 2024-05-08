Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 17.19% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,250,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 39,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 207,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 105,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

