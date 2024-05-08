Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 34,941 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,709,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,941 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.38% of Omnicom Group worth $393,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,958 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $260,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.04. 709,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.14.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

