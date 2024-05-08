Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,858,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 186,245 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of Valero Energy worth $1,021,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.68. 1,340,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

