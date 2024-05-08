goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$225.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on goeasy from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$206.20.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GSY traded up C$2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$186.80. 86,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,734. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$94.20 and a 52 week high of C$188.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$167.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$154.33.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

