Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s current price.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.38.

Get Enerflex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Enerflex

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EFX traded down C$1.75 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.64. 2,997,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,441. The firm has a market capitalization of C$823.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.82. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 EPS for the current year.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.