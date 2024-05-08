Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,496 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 443,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 105,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFGR stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $26.42.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

