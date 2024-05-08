Balanced Wealth Group LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $519.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,691,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,460. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $410.67 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

