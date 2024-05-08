Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Enhabit Stock Performance

EHAB stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 369,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,591. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $486.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHAB. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enhabit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.08.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

