1,954 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.27. The company had a trading volume of 888,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

