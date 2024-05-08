Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,255 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.9% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VYM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 726,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.