Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Cirrus Logic traded as high as $103.02 and last traded at $103.02, with a volume of 15368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.13.

CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

