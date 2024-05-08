Ctc LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Ctc LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,021 shares during the quarter. Ctc LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2,329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. 27,589,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,180,078. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.