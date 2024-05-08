DEI Hits One Day Volume of $19.37 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $139.39 million and approximately $19.37 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.54 or 0.00130973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009625 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

