iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Crestone Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.19. 31,145,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,291,492. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $105.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

