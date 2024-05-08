Desjardins Weighs in on First Capital Realty Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Desjardins boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$18.60 and a 1-year high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement

First Capital Realty ( TSE:FCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$171.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

