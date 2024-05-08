FY2024 EPS Estimates for LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Cut by DA Davidson

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for LINKBANCORP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNKB opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $235.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.62. LINKBANCORP has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNKB. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

