Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 3,229 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. 2,951,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,787. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

