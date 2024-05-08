Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $5.38

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.56. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 361,095 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,602 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,530,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,413,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 86,481 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,405,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,440,000 after acquiring an additional 262,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,840,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 412,402 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

