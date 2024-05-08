Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Up to $12.89

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $13.34. Paramount Global shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 6,727,882 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -85.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,286,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,058,000 after buying an additional 626,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,173 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $84,842,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

