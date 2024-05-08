FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Issued By Marathon Capitl

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Marathon Capitl issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stem in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Marathon Capitl analyst A. Kania expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. The consensus estimate for Stem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Marathon Capitl also issued estimates for Stem’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STEM. TD Cowen cut their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

STEM stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Stem has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 40.03%. The company’s revenue was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 194,171 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $359,216.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $64,563.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,500.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 194,171 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $359,216.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 130,418 shares of company stock valued at $238,045 and sold 772,268 shares valued at $1,650,229. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stem by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP raised its stake in Stem by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Stem by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

