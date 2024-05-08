Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $945.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 945 ($11.87) and last traded at GBX 934.56 ($11.74), with a volume of 334052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 925 ($11.62).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hilton Food Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 865.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 788.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £842.24 million, a PE ratio of 2,312.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($10.89), for a total value of £19,386.12 ($24,354.42). Corporate insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

Featured Articles

