Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.0 million-$428.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.0 million. Intapp also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.
Shares of INTA stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $50.46.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,327,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,327,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,106,704 shares of company stock valued at $258,088,735. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
