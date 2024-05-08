Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,416. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.