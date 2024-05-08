JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.34. Approximately 565,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,740,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4311 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.