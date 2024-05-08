Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,878 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.97. 6,547,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,468,692. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

