Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.83. The stock had a trading volume of 406,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,054. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

