Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,490 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. 6,115,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,705. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

