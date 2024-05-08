Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Sells $30,962,545.92 in Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laureate Education Trading Up 3.3 %

Laureate Education stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,551. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Quarry LP raised its position in Laureate Education by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 33.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

