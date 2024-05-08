Liquidia (LQDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Liquidia to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 448.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.16%. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Liquidia Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $957.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.24.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
