Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY24 guidance to $7.45-8.16 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.450-8.160 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC stock opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average is $89.34. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.