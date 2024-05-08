NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) & Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) and NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oscar Health and NeueHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $5.86 billion 0.81 -$270.73 million ($1.20) -17.28 NeueHealth $1.16 billion 0.05 -$1.15 billion ($151.20) -0.04

Oscar Health has higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. Oscar Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeueHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

75.7% of Oscar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of NeueHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Oscar Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oscar Health and NeueHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 0 2 4 0 2.67 NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oscar Health currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 34.91%. NeueHealth has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. Given NeueHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than Oscar Health.

Volatility & Risk

Oscar Health has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oscar Health and NeueHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health -4.62% -29.99% -6.77% NeueHealth -71.23% N/A -1.21%

Summary

Oscar Health beats NeueHealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

