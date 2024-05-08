TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.275-2.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

TTEC Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. 301,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. TTEC has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $391.94 million, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $626.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

