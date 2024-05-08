Northern Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 507 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 13,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 409,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $94,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Visa by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 137,909 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,720,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.39. 1,570,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,965. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $507.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

