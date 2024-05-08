NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,394 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of NXP Semiconductors worth $311,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.4 %

NXPI stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.66. 770,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $161.23 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.