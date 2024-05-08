Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Announces GBX 1.90 Dividend

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Octopus Titan VCT Trading Up 2.5 %
OTV2 opened at GBX 61 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.13. The stock has a market cap of £939.40 million, a PE ratio of -313.16 and a beta of -0.09. Octopus Titan VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 58 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.50 ($0.91).
About Octopus Titan VCT
