Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Announces GBX 1.90 Dividend

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus Titan VCT Trading Up 2.5 %

OTV2 opened at GBX 61 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.13. The stock has a market cap of £939.40 million, a PE ratio of -313.16 and a beta of -0.09. Octopus Titan VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 58 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.50 ($0.91).

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

