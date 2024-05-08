Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ODC opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49. The firm has a market cap of $556.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 10.14%.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

