Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Donaldson worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.27. The company had a trading volume of 363,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.63. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $75.98.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

