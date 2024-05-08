Palisade Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,961,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,943,098. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.