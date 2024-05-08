Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 269,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 138,186 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 282,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,643 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.71. 473,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,976. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.