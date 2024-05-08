ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.88.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $717.90. The stock had a trading volume of 202,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.07 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $751.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $717.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

