Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.49. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $335.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.