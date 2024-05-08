Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SAP by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SAP by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SAP by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,032,000 after purchasing an additional 57,708 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP opened at $187.54 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $199.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.20.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

