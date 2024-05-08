Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $239,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,557 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Match Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

