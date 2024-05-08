Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $112.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.05.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,743,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,263,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 3.3% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

